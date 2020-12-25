हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Aadhaar card

Big Aadhaar card update! Now, change your important details online

Althoug, for some facilities, mentioned by UIDAI, you will have to go to Aadhaar Center and get the changes done. 

Big Aadhaar card update! Now, change your important details online

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is one of the most important documents that can be used for several useful purpose. 

In the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic, Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has annouced a major update that people can now make changes in their Aadhaar details from the comfort of their home. They can do it online, without having to go to any Aadhaar Kendra.

Althoug, for some facilities, mentioned by UIDAI, you will have to go to Aadhaar Center and get the changes done. 

UIDAI has tweeted:

What updates can be changed online?

You can now update your Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Address and Language Online. Meanwhile, for other updates like Head of Family/Guardian details or Biometric update, resident will be required to visit Aadhaar Seva Kendra or Enrolment/Update Centre.

Registered mobile Id mandatory

Do note that your registered mobile number is mandatory for Online Aadhaar Update Request. You will receive OTP for Aadhaar Authentication on your registered mobile. 

You can verify email address and mobile number that was declared during enrolment or latest successful processed update request, whichever is later.

Here's how to verify mobile number on UIDAI website
 
Go to the UIDAI website

Alternatively, you can click this direct link

You will have to fill in details such as your Aadhaar number, email address and a security code.

If you want to verify your email address, type in your 12-digit Aadhaar number, email address and the security code.

You will instantly get a notification on your email id bearing an OTP.

Now type the OTP in the right hand side of the page and verify it.

If your details match with that of UIDAI, you will get a message that saying, "Congratulations! The Email ID matches with our records!".

Similarly, if you want to verify your mobile number, follow the same procedure. This time, instead of email address, type your mobile number and generate the OTP.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Aadhaar cardUIDAIAADHAAR
Next
Story

Bank holiday January 2021: Banks will remain closed for 8 days in total, all you should know
  • 1,01,46,845Confirmed
  • 1,47,092Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,52,30,033Confirmed
  • 16,68,030Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M2S

Huge crowd of farmers, clash between farmers and police at Bajpur border in Uttarakhand