Is your PAN card linked with Aadhaar? Do this before 31st March, 2021

New Delhi: The finance ministry has listed several measures taken by the government in 2020 for the common people. Government also made access to several important documents available from the comfort of people's homes in the wake of COVID-19.

As the year comes to an end, let us glance through the key initiatives/announcements along with their progress undertaken by Ministries of Finance & Corporate Affairs during the year, a Finance Ministry tweet said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had in June issued a notification for extending the deadline for linking of Permanent Account Number (PAN) card with Aadhaar card.

The date for linking PAN card with Aadhaar card has further been extended to March 31, 2021. The previous deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar was June 30, 2020.

If you have not yet linked your Aadhaar with PAN, you can follow the process online.

Here is how to link PAN card with Aadhaar card online

In order to link PAN and Aadhaar cards, tax payers have to first register on the Income tax e-Filing portal



Log in to the e-Filing portal of the Income Tax Department by entering the log-in ID, password and date of birth



After punching in the details, you will also have to feed in a code



On logging in to the site, a pop up window will appear, prompting you to link your PAN card with Aadhaar card



If not, you can go to Profile setting and opt the “Link Adhaar” button



Punch in the details such as name, date of birth and gender. It will be already mentioned by you during registration on the e-Filing portal



Verify the details on screen with the ones mentioned on your Aadhaar card



If the details match, enter your Aadhaar card number and click on the “link now” button



You will get the message that your Aadhaar card has been successfully linked to your PAN card

