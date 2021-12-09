Booking LPG cylinder? Use THIS method to get bumper cashback on buying cooking gas

New Delhi: In the past few months, the prices of cooking gas cylinders have increased due to the rising inflation in the country and on an international level. However, there are some apps that are offering cashback on booking cylinder online. Previously, Paytm was running an offer in which customers could get up to Rs 800 cashback on a 14.2 kg gas cylinder booking.

Now, the Pockets App has come up with a new offer in which customers can get up to 10 per cent cashback on booking gas cylinders online. Backed by ICICI Bank, the Pockets App lets customers earn cashback by paying a bill of Rs 200 or more via the app.

Customers get up to 10 per cent cashback on the cooking gas bills made via the Pockets App. Moreover, you don’t need to enter any promo code to avail of the LPG cashback offer.

Pockets App allows customers to get the said cashback on a maximum of three bill payments in a month. This means that customers won’t receive any cashback from the fourth transaction onwards.

Moreover, the app’s terms and conditions point out that only 50 users can take advantage of the offer in an hour. Also, you will get cashback for one transaction in an hour and up to three times in a month on LPG gas bill payment.

Another condition of the offer is that a customer will get a maximum of Rs 50 cashback per transaction. The cashback is added back to the customer’s Pockets App wallet.

Check how to get cashback by booking an LPG cylinder on the Pockets App:

Step 1: Open the Pockets Wallet app on your mobile.

Step 2: Select the Pay Bills in the Recharge and Pay Bills section.

Step 3: Go to the More option in Choose Billers.

Step 4: Select the LPG option.

Step 5: Now, click on your service provider, followed by entering your registered mobile number. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Check steps to change photo in Aadhaar in simple steps

Step 6: Pay booking amount/ pay bill. Also Read: Indian economy likely to grow 9% next fiscal: Credit Suisse

