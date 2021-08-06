Bumper offer for Indane, HP Gas BharatGas customers! Step by step process on how to get cashback of upto Rs 2,700 on LPG booking

New Delhi: In order to ease the burden of the common man on booking and payment of LPG, Paytm has once again come up with a bumper offer for its customers.

Bringing rejoice for lakhs of LPG customers, Paytm has launched 3 pe 2700 cashback offer, giving the customers the said amount on booking LPG cylinders through its mobile platform. The "3 pe 2700 cashback offer" is valid for LPG subscribers of Indane, HP Gas, and BharatGas.

LPG customers can get cashback for LPG cylinder bookings through the Paytm app. While new customers can earn cashback of up to Rs 900 on their initial LPG cylinder booking for the first three months, existing customers can earn up to Rs 5,000 in cashback credits for booking of LPG Cylinder. The reward points of Rs 5,000 can be used to redeem gifts or in special deals from Paytm.

Here is how to avail Paytm 3 pe 2700 cashback offer

Go to https://paytm.com/cylinder-gas-recharge

Go to 'Gas Cylinder Booking' section.

Select 'Book a Cylinder' option.

Select gas provider --BharatGas, HP Gas, Indane.

Click on 'Proceed'.

Enter consumer number/linked or registered mobile number.

Enter the booking amount.

Select payment mode and proceed.

You will get a confirmation message on your registered mobile number when booking is successful.

