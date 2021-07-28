LPG refill booking portability for consumers: Here’s how to choose your own LPG distributor via portal, mobile app

New Delhi: The government had recently decided to allow LPG customers to have a choice deciding which distributors they want their LPG refill from. For the purpose, government is launching a pilot project of this unique facility in Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Gurgaon, Pune, and Ranchi where consumers will be able to choose their “Delivering Distributor” from the list of distributors catering to their address within their Oil Marketing Company (OMC).

While booking a LPG refill through mobile app/customer portal using registered login, the customer would be shown the list of delivering distributors along with their performance rating shall be displayed. The customer can opt for any of the distributors from the list applicable for his/her area to get an LPG refill delivery.

Here’s how to choose your own LPG distributor via portal, mobile app

Portal and Mobile App: Customers can book refill, update personal records, apply for portability, transfer of connection, address change and all other refill related services.

Indane Customers will have to visit https://cx.indianoil.in and IndianOil One mobile app

Bharat Gas Customers will have to visit https://my.ebharatgas.com and Hello BPCL mobile app

Customers will have to visit https://myhpgas.in and HP Pay mobile app

The facility of Online Transfer of LPG connection to another distributor serving in the same area has been provided to LPG customers through respective OMCs web-portals as well as their Mobile Apps.

Customers using their registered login can choose a distributor of their OMC from the list of distributors serving in their area and opt for the porting of their LPG connection. Source distributor has the option to contact the customer and persuade him/her. If the customer is convinced, he/she can withdraw the portability request within the stipulated time of 3 days. Otherwise, the connection gets transferred to the target distributor automatically.

The customer can avail online portability to another distributor of the same company operating in the same market without visiting the distributorship. The facility is free of cost and there is no fee or transfer charges payable for this facility.

