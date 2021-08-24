Canara Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: Canara bank has revised interest rates on its fixed deposit effective from August 09, 2021 on term deposits across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years for deposits less than Rs 2 crore.
The Bank offers 5.25 % p.a. for Canara Tax Saver Deposit scheme (General Public). Maximum deposit acceptable is Rs 1.50 Lakh. The rate of interest is applicable to Recurring deposits also. (Also read: Fixed deposit alert! Axis Bank revises FD interest rates - new rates here)
Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Canara Bank Fixed Deposit.
|Term Deposits (All Maturities)
|General Public
|Senior Citizen
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.)
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) **
|Rate of Interest (% p.a.) #
|Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) **
|7 days to 45 days*
|2.90
|2.93%
|2.90
|2.93%
|46 days to 90 days
|3.90
|3.96%
|3.90
|3.96%
|91 days to 179 days
|3.95
|4.01%
|3.95
|4.01%
|180 days to less than 1 Year
|4.40
|4.47%
|4.90
|4.99%
|1 year only
|5.10
|5.20%
|5.60
|5.72%
|Above 1 year to less than 2 years
|5.10
|5.20%
|5.60
|5.72%
|2 years & above to less than 3 years
|5.10
|5.20%
|5.60
|5.72%
|3 years & above to less than 5 years
|5.25
|5.35%
|5.75
|5.88%
|Canara Unique “1111 Days”
|5.35
|5.46%
|5.85
|5.98%
|5 years & above to 10 Years
|5.25
|5.35%
|5.75
|5.88%
(Source:https://canarabank.com/)
The Bank mentions following conditions on the Astrix and special characters:
Canara Unique Retail Term Deposit Scheme of “1111 Days” with additional rate of interest of 0.10% over and above the rate for the tenor of the deposit.
* Rates are applicable only for single deposit of Rs.5 Lakh & above. Minimum period for renewal of domestic/NRO term deposits is 7 days irrespective of the size of deposit. Below Rs.5 Lakh, Minimum tenor of deposit is 15 Days.
# Additional interest of 0.50% for Senior Citizens is to be made available for Deposits (Other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) less than Rs. 2 Cr and with tenor of 180 Days and above.
** Approximate Annualized Yield in % terms at the beginning of the slab. Effective Annualized rate of return on Bank’s Re-investment Deposit Plan (Kamadhenu Deposit) is based on quarterly compounding of interest.
