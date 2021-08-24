Canara Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Canara Bank

The Bank offers 5.25 % p.a. for Canara Tax Saver Deposit scheme (General Public). Maximum deposit acceptable is Rs 1.50 Lakh. The rate of interest is applicable to Recurring deposits also.

New Delhi: Canara bank has revised interest rates on its fixed deposit effective from August 09, 2021 on term deposits across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. 

The Bank offers 5.25 % p.a. for Canara Tax Saver Deposit scheme (General Public). Maximum deposit acceptable is Rs 1.50 Lakh. The rate of interest is applicable to Recurring deposits also. (Also read: Fixed deposit alert! Axis Bank revises FD interest rates - new rates here)

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its Canara Bank Fixed Deposit.

 

Term Deposits (All Maturities) General Public Senior Citizen
Rate of Interest (% p.a.) Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) ** Rate of Interest (% p.a.) # Annualised Interest yield (% p.a.) **
7 days to 45 days* 2.90 2.93% 2.90 2.93%
46 days to 90 days 3.90 3.96% 3.90 3.96%
91 days to 179 days 3.95 4.01% 3.95 4.01%
180 days to less than 1 Year 4.40 4.47% 4.90 4.99%
1 year only 5.10 5.20% 5.60 5.72%
Above 1 year to less than 2 years 5.10 5.20% 5.60 5.72%
2 years & above to less than 3 years 5.10 5.20% 5.60 5.72%
3 years & above to less than 5 years 5.25 5.35% 5.75 5.88%
Canara Unique “1111 Days” 5.35 5.46% 5.85 5.98%
5 years & above to 10 Years 5.25 5.35% 5.75 5.88%

(Source:https://canarabank.com/)

The Bank mentions following conditions on the Astrix and special characters:

Canara Unique Retail Term Deposit Scheme of “1111 Days” with additional rate of interest of 0.10% over and above the rate for the tenor of the deposit.

* Rates are applicable only for single deposit of Rs.5 Lakh & above. Minimum period for renewal of domestic/NRO term deposits is 7 days irrespective of the size of deposit. Below Rs.5 Lakh, Minimum tenor of deposit is 15 Days.

# Additional interest of 0.50% for Senior Citizens is to be made available for Deposits (Other than NRO/NRE and CGA Deposits) less than Rs. 2 Cr and with tenor of 180 Days and above.

** Approximate Annualized Yield in % terms at the beginning of the slab. Effective Annualized rate of return on Bank’s Re-investment Deposit Plan (Kamadhenu Deposit) is based on quarterly compounding of interest.

