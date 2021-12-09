PM Kisan Yojana: Farmers could get 10th instalment by December 25, here’s how to check name in list

New Delhi: The Central government is all set to release the 10th instalment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in the coming days. Reports suggest that farmers could receive the benefits as part of the 10th instalment between 15 to 25 December, ahead of Christmas.

As part of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, farmers receive three instalments of Rs 2000 each in a year. In total, farmers receive Rs 6000 annually directly in their bank accounts.

Introduced in December 2018, the PM Kisan scheme aims to provide financial support to marginalised farmers in the country. In 2020, the government had passed on the monetary benefits to farmers on December 25.

So far, the government has credited 9 instalments of Rs 2000 each directly to the bank accounts of crores of eligible farmers. To date, the government has transferred more than Rs 1.58 lakh crore directly into the bank accounts of more than 11.37 crore eligible farmers.

The government is expected to transfer the funds for the 10th instalment in December 2021. Moreover, this time, farmers, who didn’t receive the benefits of the 9th instalment, could receive Rs 4000 instead of Rs 2000 in their bank accounts. This means that the farmers will receive the monetary benefit of the 9th and 10th instalments in the coming days.

How to check name in the PM Kisan Yojana list

Step 1: Visit the official website of PM Kisan which is https://pmkisan.gov.in.

Step 2: Select the Farmers Corner available on the left side of the home page.

Step 3: After clicking on the Farmers Corner, select Beneficiaries List.

Step 4: Now enter the details of your state, district, sub-district, block and village.

Step 5: Click on Get Report. Also Read: SBI customers alert! Get free insurance cover of upto Rs 2 lakh, check details here

Step 5: Here you will get the list of beneficiaries, in which you can check your name. Also Read: MapmyIndia IPO opens for subscriptions: Check price band, latest GMP

Live TV

#mute