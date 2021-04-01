Cheque book, MICR code and other changes for customers of these 7 banks from April 1, 2021

New Delhi: From April 1, the cheque books and passbooks of 7 banks were supposed to be invalid on account of their merger. Banks like Dena Bank, Vijaya Bank, Corporation Bank, Andhra Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, United Bank and Allahabad Bank which have gone for merger have asked their customers to get new cheque book and IFSC code. The older cheque books will cease to work from April 1.

Although Punjab National Bank (PNB) has extended the deadline from April 1 to June 30, other banks like Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Bank and Bank of Baroda are yet to come out with any official notice on this. These are the anchor banks where the above mentioned banks have been merged.

In a major relief to customers, Punjab National Bank (PNB) has announced that account holders who have accounts in Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UNI) can continue to use old cheque book till June 30 2021 as the bank has extended the validity of cheque book till the said date. In effect, their old cheque book will become invalid from 1 July.

Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India have been merged with PNB, meaning that the cheque books, passbooks, IFSC codes of these banks will have to be changed by a deadline fixed by the bank. PNB has said that e-OBC / e-UNI customers can take new PNB Check Book through the branch, Internet Banking Service, Mobile Banking Service and ATM. PNB has stated that the already issued check book of Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India (Post Dated Check Book) will be valid only till June 30, 2021.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in 2019 announced big consolidation of 10 public sector banks.

