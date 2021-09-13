हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab National Bank

Cheque Books of THESE 2 Banks to be discontinued from October 1! Got an account?

The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1.10.2021. 

Cheque Books of THESE 2 Banks to be discontinued from October 1! Got an account?

New Delhi: Customers having the existing cheque books of Oriental Bank of Commerce (OBC) and United Bank of India (UBI) will have to get a new one, as Punjab National Bank will render them invalid from October 1, 2021.

PNB has tweeted, "The old cheque book of eOBC and eUNI are going to be discontinued from 1.10.2021. Please replace your old cheque book of e-OBC and e-UNI with the PNB cheque book with updated PNB IFSC and MICR. Get your new cheque book from your branch or apply through ATM/IBS/PNB ONE. All customers are requested to use new PNB cheque book with updates PNB IFSC and MICR only from now onwards to avoid any transactional inconvenience. Please contact our toll-free number 1800-180-2222 for any assistance or query.” (Also read: Punjab National Bank revises FD rates – Check the full interest rate table here)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had in August 2019 announced that PNB, Oriental Bank and United Bank will be merged to become the second largest PSU Bank in India with business of Rs 17.95 lakh crore (1.5 times that of PNB). Total Employee strength: PNB – 65,116, OBC – 21,729, United bank – 13,804, at the time of the announcement. (Also read: Bank Customers Alert! PNB offering loan at zero processing charge)

As part of migration process, customers need to obtain new cheques books (having new MICR and IFSC) to avoid any future inconvenience.

