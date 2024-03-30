Advertisement
INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT

College Student Receives Income Tax Notice For Rs 46 Crore Transaction: 'My PAN card has been misused'

On Friday he persisted and visited the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police to file a formal complaint regarding the unauthorized transactions. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 04:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Pramod Kumar Dandotiya, a 25-year-old college student from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh was shocked to find transactions worth rupees 46 crores in his bank account. The unexpected situation arose when Dandotiya received alerts from both the Income Tax and GST departments regarding a company registered under his PAN card, supposedly engaged in business operations in Mumbai and Delhi during 2021.

The student said "I am a college student in Gwalior. After the notice from Income Tax and GST, I came to know that a company has registered through my PAN card which is being operated in Mumbai and Delhi 2021. I do not know how my PAN card has been misused and how the transactions have been done." (Also Read: Using HRA To Save Income Tax? Why It Isn't A Good Idea Anymore)

Despite Dandotiya’s efforts to seek resolution by reaching out to the appropriate authorities, he faced difficulties in lodging a formal complaint with the police. Nevertheless, on Friday he persisted and visited the office of the Additional Superintendent of Police to file a formal complaint regarding the unauthorized transactions. (Also Read: Latest HDFC Bank Vs ICICI Bank Vs SBI FD Rates 2024: Check Interest Rates On Fixed Deposits)

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shiyaz K M informed ANI, "Today, an application has been received from a youth that transactions amount of more than ₹ 46 crore has been made from his bank account. The documents in this regard are being checked. The PAN card has been misused, a company has been registered through it and transactions of such a huge amount have been done." Further, the officer stated that the entire matter is under investigation. (With ANI Inputs)

