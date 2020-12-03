Commercial LPG Cylinder prices December 2020 announced: Check out how much you need to pay for a cylinder in various metro cities

New Delhi: The price of domestic Cooking gas LPG was on Tuesday (December 1) kept unchanged for the sixth consecutive month by the oil marketing companies, while that of the commercial LPG cylinder of 19 kgs saw a price revision.

Commercial LPG Cylinder prices were revised price (effective from December 1) to Rs 1296 in Delhi, Rs 1351.50 in Kolkata, Rs 1244 in Mumbai and Rs 1410.50 in Chennai.

Chennai had the steepest revision in Commercial LPG Cylinder prices. These are the price difference of commercial LPG cylinder of 19 kgs in the four metros.

Delhi: Rs 54.5

Kolkata: Rs 55.5

Mumbai: Rs 54.5

Chennai: Rs 56.5

Below is the price chart of Commercial LPG Cylinder prices in the last 5 months.

Meanwhile, non-Subsidised Prices of Indane in Metros per 14.2 kg cylinder has been kept at 594 in Delhi, Rs 620 in Kolkata, Rs 594 in Mumbai and Rs 610 in Chennai, as per IOCL website.

The last time that Non-Subsidised Prices of LPG Cylinder saw revision was in June when it was hiked to Rs 593 in June in Delhi from Rs 581 in May.

Domestic LPG users, are entitled to buy 12 bottles of 14.2-kg each at subsidised rates in a year. The government gave out 8 crore free LPG connections to poor women under PMUY to increase coverage of environment-friendly fuel in kitchens.

Live TV

#mute

Normally, LPG rates are revised on 1st of every month.