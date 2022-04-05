DA hike latest update: THIS state govt employees to get 2.75% increased DA

New Delhi: The Karnata Government has announced to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the State Government Employees frorm the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent of Basic Pay with effect fiom 01 January 2022.

"Government are pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales frorn the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay with effect fiom 1st January 2022," the state finance ministry said. (Also read- Crorepati Calculator: Here is how to earn in crore by investing just Rs 6000 per month)

The state government also said that it will enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent of the Basic Pension/Family Pension with etfect from 1st January 2022 to the State Government Pensioners,{Family Pensioners as well as Pensioners/Family Pensioners of the Aided Educational Institutions whose Pension/ Farnily Pension is paid out of the Consolidated Fund of the State. (Also read--TCS hiring freshers: Check application process, test date, registration status and other details)

These orders are also applicable to retired employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay. These orders will apply to the full time Government Employees, Employees of Zilla Panchayats, Work Charged Employees on regular time scales of pay, full time Employees of Aided Educational Institutions and Universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. The additional instalment will be effective from January 1, 2022, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

