हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
7th Pay Commission

DA hike latest update: THIS state govt employees to get 2.75% increased DA

The state government also said that it will enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent of the Basic Pension/Family Pension.

DA hike latest update: THIS state govt employees to get 2.75% increased DA

New Delhi: The Karnata Government has announced to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for the State Government Employees frorm the existing 24.50 percent  to 27.25 percent of Basic Pay with effect fiom 01 January 2022.

"Government are pleased to enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance payable to the State Government Employees in the 2018 Revised Pay Scales frorn the existing 24.50% to 27.25% of Basic Pay with effect fiom 1st January 2022," the state finance ministry said. (Also read- Crorepati Calculator: Here is how to earn in crore by investing just Rs 6000 per month)

The state government also said that it will enhance the rates of Dearness Allowance from the existing 24.50 percent to 27.25 percent of the Basic Pension/Family Pension with etfect from 1st January 2022 to the State Government Pensioners,{Family Pensioners as well as Pensioners/Family Pensioners of the Aided Educational Institutions whose Pension/ Farnily Pension is paid out of the Consolidated Fund of the State. (Also read--TCS hiring freshers: Check application process, test date, registration status and other details)

These orders are also applicable to retired employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay. These orders will apply to the full time Government Employees, Employees of Zilla Panchayats, Work Charged Employees on regular time scales of pay, full time Employees of Aided Educational Institutions and Universities who are on regular time scales of pay.

It may be recalled that the Union Cabinet on March 30 hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 per cent to 34 per cent to compensate for the price rise, benefitting over 1.16 crore central government employees and pensioners. The additional instalment will be effective from January 1, 2022, said an official release after the Cabinet meeting.

With Agency Inputs

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
7th Pay Commission7th CPC7th Pay Commission latest update7th pay commission news7th CPC newsDearness AllowanceDearness Allowance hikeDearness allowance 2022
Next
Story

Crorepati Calculator: Here is how to earn in crore by investing just Rs 6000 per month

Must Watch

PT16M44S

News 100: Investigation speed up in Gorakhnath temple attack case