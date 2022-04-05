TCS hiring freshers: Check application process, test date, registration status and other details

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its Atlas Hiring programme meant for freshers with year of passing as 2020, 2021 and 2022.

"TCS Atlas Hiring is designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach," said a company statement.

The IT services firm said that Talent discovered through TCS Atlas Hiring will be a catalyst to providing superior business outcomes, bring confidence to decision-making and help businesses execute effective data-driven strategies to build a greater future.

Here are 4 big things about the Atlas Hiring programme

Eligible Streams: M.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics/Economics) & MA (Economics) from Year of Passing (YoP) – 2020, 2021 & 2022

REGISTRATION STATUS: Open

TEST DATE: To be announced soon

INTERVIEW DATE: To be announced soon

Application process for TCS Atlas Hiring

- Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal.

- Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ and above.

- Click here to apply for TCS Atlas Hiring.

- This is a mandatory step.

TCS said that multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification. You can also reach TCS on its Email ID: ilp.support@tcs.com and Toll-Free Helpline No: 1800 209 3111 for further queries.

