हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tata Consultancy Services

TCS hiring freshers: Check application process, test date, registration status and other details

Check out 4 big things about the TCS Atlas Hiring programme and how to apply.  

TCS hiring freshers: Check application process, test date, registration status and other details

New Delhi: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced its Atlas Hiring programme meant for freshers with year of passing as 2020, 2021 and 2022. 

"TCS Atlas Hiring is designed exclusively for impressive talent with a passion for innovation, and those who believe they can reimagine business functioning through a data-centric approach," said a company statement. 

The IT services firm said that Talent discovered through TCS Atlas Hiring will be a catalyst to providing superior business outcomes, bring confidence to decision-making and help businesses execute effective data-driven strategies to build a greater future. 

Here are 4 big things about the Atlas Hiring programme

Eligible Streams: M.Sc (Mathematics/Statistics/Economics) & MA (Economics) from Year of Passing (YoP) – 2020, 2021 & 2022

REGISTRATION STATUS: Open

TEST DATE: To be announced soon

INTERVIEW DATE: To be announced soon

Application process for TCS Atlas Hiring

- Register and complete the application form on TCS NextStep portal. 

- Status of your application should be ‘Application Received’ and above. 

- Click here to apply for TCS Atlas Hiring. 

- This is a mandatory step.

TCS said that multiple entries from a single candidate will lead to disqualification. You can also reach TCS on its Email ID: ilp.support@tcs.com and Toll-Free Helpline No: 1800 209 3111 for further queries.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tata Consultancy ServicesTCSHiringJobs
Next
Story

Zomato, Swiggy involved in unfair biz practices, what it means for customers?

Must Watch

PT8M9S

Zee News Top 50: BJP party's parliamentary meeting held in Delhi