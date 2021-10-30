Big bank, LPG, WhatsApp changes to come into effect from November 1, check how you’ll be impacted

New Delhi: Come November 2021 and get ready to witness a slew of changes. From banking getting expensive to hike in LPG prices, brace yourself to loosen your purse strings. The impact of such changes is expected to impact your budget directly.

Here’s the list of all the major changes that can come into effect starting from November 1, 2021:

1. Bank Changes from November 1

From November 1, the Bank of Baroda is all set to charge a small fee on depositing and withdrawing money from the bank account. This means that customers will have to pay a small fee even for depositing money in their own bank accounts.

2. Timetable of trains to change

From November 1, Indian Railways is going to change the timetable of several trains across the country. Previously, the Railways was planning to change the timetable of the trains from October 1, but later postponed the plan to October 31, and finally agreed to bring the change into effect starting from November 1. Overall, the Indian Railways is going to change the timings of 13,000 passenger trains and 7,000 goods trains.

3. LPG Cylinder Price

On the 1st of every month, oil marketing companies that are also into the business of LPG change the prices of cooking gas. On November 1, the price of LPG cylinders is expected to increase again, making a dent in the wallets of the common man.

4. Change in gas cylinders booking process

From November 1, the entire process of delivery of LPG cylinders is expected to change. After booking the gas cylinder, an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number of the customers.

Customers will have to share the OTP with the delivery partner to authenticate the sale of the cooking gas cylinder. The change in the process is being introduced to make buying cylinders safer than ever. Also Read: Diwali Gift: Maharashtra announces highest ever bonus for employees, check if you’re eligible

5. WhatsApp won’t work on select devices

Starting from November 1, WhatsApp will stop working on some iPhone and Android phones. According to the latest update by the social media major, the Facebook-owned platform will not support Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. Also Read: Aadhaar Card Update: Here’s how to check if someone is misusing your Aadhaar