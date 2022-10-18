NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
DHANTERAS 2022

Dhanteras Digital Gold: Now purchase on Google Pay and PayTm with this Step-by-Step guide

Apart from buying traditional gold jewelry (jewellery, coins, bars, etc.), you can also think of buying digital gold. Digital gold can also be purchased through payment applications such as Google Pay and Paytm.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 02:55 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • You can digital gold during Dhanteras along with physical gold.
  • Google Pay, PayTm applications provide the option to purchase digital gold.
  • Buying Gold on Dhanteras is considered very auspicious.

Dhanteras Digital Gold: Now purchase on Google Pay and PayTm with this Step-by-Step guide

New Delhi: Buying gold and silver on Dhanteras is considered auspicious across India. Digital world opens the option for digital gold for customers. Apart from buying traditional gold jewelry (jewellery, coins, bars, etc.), you can also think of buying digital gold. Digital gold can also be purchased through payment applications such as Google Pay and Paytm.

How to buy Gold on Google Pay:

  1. Open Google Pay and tap on New
  2. Search “Gold Locker” on the Search bar
  3. Tap on Gold Locker and then click on Buy
  4. You will see the market value of the Gold with tax. The price will be locked for 5 minute when you start the purchase. The prices fluctuate throughout the day
  5. Tick the check box and choose the payment option
  6. That’s it. You can see your gold in the locker once the payment is done. You can resell it at the market price.

How to buy Gold on PayTm

  1. Open the PayTm app and choose all service section
  2. Search Gold term in search bar
  3. Choose the option – Buy in amount or in gram
  4. Make the payment through PayTm wallet, UPI, Debit and Credit card, etc.

 

