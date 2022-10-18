Microsoft lays off over 1000 employees amid slow revenue growth: Report

New Delhi: United States based Tech behemoth Microsoft has confirmed to layoffs its staff across multiple divisions including on the Xbox and Edge teams amid the glooming global scenario and an imminent recession. According to some reports, the company has fired over 1000 employees so far, which it had announced some time back. A Microsoft spokeperson confirmed the layoffs amid the slowdown of profitability and revenue growth from the lesser sales of Windows licenses of PCs.

ALSO READ | UPI Lite: Here's Step-by-Step guide to enable the service on your BHIM app

A few days back, Microsoft launched its new Microsoft surface lineup with Surface Laptop 5, Surface 9 Pro tablet, Studio 2+, and many more products a few days back.

Microsoft had seen the slowest revenue growth in the last five years in the first fiscal quarter in July. The company is going to announce the result of the second quarter on October 25.

ALSO READ | Alert Apple users! Company confirms SIM bug affecting iPhone 14 lineup

Meta is also laying off its staff quietly

Another big tech behemoth Meta is cutting its staff across multiple divisions amid the slowing down of growth and gloomy clouds on the world. According to the reports, the company might lay off 12000 employees gradually to reduce the expenditure.