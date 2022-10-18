NewsBusinessCompanies
MICROSOFT LAYOFF

Microsoft lays off over 1000 employees amid slow revenue growth: Report

Microsoft had seen the slowest revenue growth in the last five years in the first fiscal quarter in July. The company is going to announce the result of the second quarter on October 25.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Tech Giant Microsoft is laying off 1000 employees.
  • The step came amid the slowdown and weak sales of Windows licenses.
  • Company had seen slowest growth in the last five years in the first Q1 of this fiscal year.

New Delhi: United States based Tech behemoth Microsoft has confirmed to layoffs its staff across multiple divisions including on the Xbox and Edge teams amid the glooming global scenario and an imminent recession. According to some reports, the company has fired over 1000 employees so far, which it had announced some time back. A Microsoft spokeperson confirmed the layoffs amid the slowdown of profitability and revenue growth from the lesser sales of Windows licenses of PCs.

A few days back, Microsoft launched its new Microsoft surface lineup with Surface Laptop 5, Surface 9 Pro tablet, Studio 2+, and many more products a few days back.

Meta is also laying off its staff quietly

Another big tech behemoth Meta is cutting its staff across multiple divisions amid the slowing down of growth and gloomy clouds on the world. According to the reports, the company might lay off 12000 employees gradually to reduce the expenditure. 

