Don't want to disclose your Aadhaar number? No problem, here's how to use Virtual ID instead

New Delhi: Aadhaar issuing body Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) allowers the Aadhaar card holder to use their VID if they do not wish to disclose their Aadhaar number. However, for the purpose, your mobile number must be registered with Aadhaar, so that you can Generate/Retrieve Virtual ID.

UIDAI has tweeted:

#UpdateMobileInAadhaar

You can use your VID if you do not wish to disclose your Aadhaar number, it is verifiable. If you have your mobile number registered with Aadhaar, you can Generate / Retrieve Virtual ID using this link https://t.co/OuNjRBPIhi #Aadhaar #AddMobileToAadhaar pic.twitter.com/mSqwcIh3zW — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) March 3, 2021

What is Aadhaar VID or Virtual ID?

In a bid to address privacy concerns, UIDAI had in April 2018 introduced a new concept of 'Virtual ID' which Aadhaar-card holder can generate from its website and give for various purposes, including SIM verification, instead of sharing the actual 12-digit biometric ID. The move aims to strengthen the privacy and security of Aadhaar data and comes amid heightened concerns around the collection and storage of personal and demographic data of individuals.

Here is how you can generate Aadhaar Virtual ID online

The Virtual ID, which would be a random 16-digit number, together with biometrics of the user would give any authorised agency like a mobile company, limited details like name, address and photograph, which are enough for any verification. For generating the virtual ID you will have to log on to UIDAI website: https://www.uidai.gov.in.

After logging in, you can go to Aadhaar Services and go to Virtual ID (VID Generator). You will be taken to another page. Here you will have to punch in your 16 digit Aadhaar number, enter security code and generate OTP. The OTP will be sent to your registered Aadhaar number.

Now come back to the same page and enter your OTP number and select Generate VID. You will get succesfull verification message when your VID has been generated. A user can generate as many Virtual IDs as he or she wants. The older ID gets automatically cancelled once a fresh one is generated.

Live TV

#mute

The Virtual ID will be valid for a defined period of time, or till the you decided to change it. You can give this Virtual ID to service agencies along with the fingerprint at the time of authentication.