AADHAAR

Check Aadhaar-Bank linking status in just minutes, just keep your mobile and OTP ready

The Aadhaar Linking status is fetched from NPCI Server while UIDAI website says that under any circumstance, UIDAI shall not be responsible or liable for the correctness of the displayed status. Further, UIDAI is not storing any information fetched from NPCI server.

New Delhi: In further ease to Aadhaar card holders, UIDAI has made it easier for them to check if their Aadhaar is linked to their bank account. 

"Do you want to check your Aadhaar & Bank Account Linking Status? You can do it online if your mobile number is linked with your Aadhaar. Check your linking status by clicking on this link," UIDAI has tweeted.

Visit this direct link: https://resident.uidai.gov.in/bank-mapper
Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar card number.
Feed in the captcha provided. 
You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number.
Enter the OTP.
Now you can check the status of your request.

AADHAARAadhaar cardAadhaar linking
