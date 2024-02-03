New Delhi: Emirates Airline, based in Dubai, has joined hands with VFS Global to offer a pre-approved visa-on-arrival service for specific Indian passport holders. This exclusive service is designed for those who have booked their travel with Emirates and hold a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency.

Arrival Formalities

The Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC) will fulfill this service, providing a 14-day single entry visa. The initiative aims to simplify arrival formalities for Emirates customers, allowing them to bypass queues upon arrival in Dubai. This streamlined process ensures a smoother entry experience, making it easier for travelers to explore the city promptly. (Also Read: ChatGPT-Like AI Features Coming To iPhones Soon, Anticipated In iOS 18: Apple CEO)

Important Details

It's crucial to understand that the issuance of visas under this program is subject to the discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs. The decision to approve visas rests with the authorities. (Also Read: Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Rufus To Assist Online Shoppers: Here's How To Use It)

Emirates currently operates flights to nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights. These flights connect travelers from various Indian cities such as Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram to Dubai and beyond, providing access to a global network of over 140 destinations.

(With PTI Inputs)