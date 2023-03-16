EPF Interest Credited Into Your Account? Here Are 4 Ways To Check Pf Balance

EPF deposits made between April 2022 and March 2023 is subject to the new interest rate of 8.10%. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 13) had stated that 98 percent of contributing businesses or establishments have updated their employee provident fund (EPF) member accounts with the most recent interest credit through March 6, 2023.

"This (interest crediting) is an ongoing process, which has been taken up in a scheduled manner post development of software and by March 6, 2023, the process has been completed in respect of 98 per cent of contributory establishments," stated Minister Rameshwar Teli.

According to the minister, updating a member's passbook with interest is only an entry process; the date on which the interest is recorded has no real financial impact on the amount of interest earned for the year.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App



Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in

Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code

Click on the e-Passbook

Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page

Now open member id

Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App

Open the UMANG App

Click on EPFO.

Click on Employee Centric Services

Click on the View Passbook option

Feed in your UAN number and password

You will get OTP on your registered mobile number

Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.