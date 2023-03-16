topStoriesenglish2584177
PROVIDENT FUND

EPF Interest Credited Into Your Account? Here Are 4 Ways To Check Pf Balance

If you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Check them out.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Reema Sharma|Last Updated: Mar 16, 2023, 01:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau

EPF deposits made between April 2022 and March 2023 is subject to the new interest rate of 8.10%. Minister of State for Labour and Employment Rameshwar Teli in a written reply to the Lok Sabha on Monday (March 13) had stated that 98 percent of contributing businesses or establishments have updated their employee provident fund (EPF) member accounts with the most recent interest credit through March 6, 2023.

"This (interest crediting) is an ongoing process, which has been taken up in a scheduled manner post development of software and by March 6, 2023, the process has been completed in respect of 98 per cent of contributory establishments," stated Minister Rameshwar Teli.

According to the minister, updating a member's passbook with interest is only an entry process; the date on which the interest is recorded has no real financial impact on the amount of interest earned for the year.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to check your EPF interest credit status, there are 4 ways to do it. Here are 4 ways to check PF Balance --Online, SMS, Missed Calls, Umang App

Know how to check EPF account balance ONLINE

Log on to epfindia.gov.in 
Feed in your UAN number, password and captcha code 
Click on the e-Passbook
Once you file all the details, you will land up on a new page
Now open member id 
Now you can see the total EPF balance in your account

How to check EPF balance through UMANG App 

Open the UMANG App
Click on EPFO. 
Click on Employee Centric Services
Click on the View Passbook option 
Feed in your UAN number and password
You will get OTP on your registered mobile number
Now you can now check your EPF balance

How to check EPF balance through SMS

Apart from the mobile number, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their PF details by sending an SMS from their registered mobile numbers. For this, you are required to SMS ‘EPFOHO UAN’ to 7738299899.

How to check EPF balance through MISSED Call

EPFO subscribers, registered on the UAN portal, may get their PF details available with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their mobile number registered with UAN.

