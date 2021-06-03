EPF investors can withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh advance for medical emergencies, here’s how to apply

New Delhi: Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) is allowing its members to withdraw up to Rs 1 lakh advance against their investment in the state-owned fund in cases of a medical emergency.

If you are an EPF subscriber you can also take up to Rs 1 lakh medical advance for the treatment of any life-threatening diseases including Covid-19. You don’t have to submit an estimate of the hospitalisation cost to the EPF office for withdrawing your advances.

Earlier, EPF subscribers had to share an estimation of medical expenses for the withdrawal of funds. The amount of advance that you can withdraw was based on the estimation of medical expenses.

You just need to follow these simple steps to withdraw your PF:

1. Visit the official EPFO portal: https://unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in/memberinterface/

2. Log in to your account by entering your UAN, password and captcha details.

3. Go to the 'Online Services' tab and Click on the ‘Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C & 10D)' option.

4. On the new page, verify your bank account details connected with the UAN.

5. After verifying the bank details, accept EPFO’s terms and conditions after reading carefully.

6. Tap ‘Proceed For Online Claim' and from the options applying for withdrawal, select ‘Medical emergency’. Only eligible members will be able to see the option.

Important things to note while applying for withdrawal in case of a medical emergency.

1. Patient should be hospitalised in a government/Public Sector Unit (PSU)/CGHS empanelled hospital for the treatment. The competent authority will examine the case in case the patient is admitted to a private hospital due to a medical emergency. You’ll get the medical advance after the approval.

2. A letter written by an employee or a family member citing that estimate is not known must be sent to EPFO to get the medical advance.

3. The medical advance is expected to be transferred immediately. In case the application comes on a non-working day, EPFO will transfer the funds on the next working day.

4. EPFO members can withdraw additional advance by sharing the receipt of estimate for treatment before the discharge of the patient.

5. Members can get the medical advance amount directly into their own accounts or in the accounts of the hospital.

