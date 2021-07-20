Explained – How to get a new photo for your Aadhaar card

New Delhi: Aadhaar card is required for a host of services ranging from filing income tax, to linking with pan card. The 12-digt identification number is also one of a very important proof of identification. In order to avail Aadhaar Online services, it is also important to have a registered Mobile Number linked to the Aadhaar card.

While UIDAI allows for a variety of Aadhaar related details to be changed online, for a few other services like changing of picture or biometric details, you will have to to visit Aadhaar kendras.

If you are not very happy with your existing picture on Aadhaar card, you can get it changed.

In order to get your Aadhaar picture updated, you should visit a nearby Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra and furnish the following details.

1. Download the Aadhaar Enrolment Form from UIDAI’s website.

2. Fill-up the form.

3. Submit the form to the Aadhaar Enrolment executive and provide your biometric details.

4. Your live photograph will be taken at the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre/ Aadhaar Sewa Kendra.

5. Pay a fee of Rs 25 + GST to get the details updated

6. You will be provided an acknowledgement slip containing the update request number (URN).

7. The URN can be used to check the Aadhaar update status

Once your request to change the photo in Aadhar is processed, you can download it online from the UIDAI portal.

