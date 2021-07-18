Here’s how to lock or unlock your Aadhaar card online to stop data misuse

New Delhi: In today’s time, the Aadhaar card has become an important document for all official work in India. Without the 12-digit Aadhaar number, Indians can’t avail benefits offered under several government schemes. From PAN registration to IT returns, Indians need Aadhaar for almost all government-related services.

However, with the rising adoption of the Aadhaar card, many fraudsters have started misusing important document. This is the reason why the Aadhaar issuing body - Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) - has now suggested users use the Aadhaar Card locking and unlocking facility.

You can lock your Aadhaar card for times when you’re not using the Aadhaar card for any services. The facility allows you to simply unlock your Aadhaar card when you’re planning to use it to avail a service.

In this way, your Aadhaar card will remain secure and fraudsters won’t be able to misuse your details. For locking and unlocking your Aadhaar Card you just need to follow few simple steps. Also Read: Gold Price Today, 18 July 2021: Gold trading at Rs 48,200 in Delhi, check prices in your city

Here’s How to lock/unlock Aadhaar card on the UIDAI website

1.Visit uidai.gov.in.

2. Click on Aadhaar Lock and Unblock in the Aadhaar Services section in My Aadhaar.

3. On the next page, click on 'Lock UID'.

4. Enter the 12 digits Aadhaar Card Number (UID).

5. Now enter your name and Pincode on the webpage.

6. Verify your details with the security code.

7. After entering the security code, you have to click on either OTP or TOTP option.

8. Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

9. Your Aadhaar number will be locked.

For unlocking your Aadhaar card, you need to repeat a similar process. You can also use the mAadhaar app to lock or unlock your Aadhaar card. Also Read: Vintage vehicle owners alert! Centre has formalised registration process, check details