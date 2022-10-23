Forgotten your SBI Yono password? Follow THESE steps to reset your password easily

New Delhi: As an integrated digital banking platform, the State Bank of India introduced the YONO (You Only Need One) platform for its clients. Many financial and non-financial services are available through YONO, such as net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses, and taxis, online shopping, paying medical bills, and more.

The Play Store or App Store are where you may get the YONO app for your Android or iOS phone. Any SBI user may configure YONO using their login information. You can access your account after enrolling by entering your username and password in the programme. (Also Read: Post office scheme: Invest Rs 10 lakh in THIS plan, get Rs 14 lakh in 5 years)

However, in order to access the YONO SBI app, you must connect to your account each time. For privacy considerations, SBI has delayed the login process. Users, however, can lose track of their usernames or password and be unable to log into their accounts. You can reset your username and password by following the instructions below if you've also forgotten your YONO login information. (Also Read: Shocking! Customer claims that he ordered laptop from Flipkart, gets old computer parts & e-waste)

- Visit the official website of the public lender i.e www.sbionline.com

- Click on the personal banking option.

- Click on the login option available in the interface.

- Select "Forgot username/login password" from the menu.

- Your screen will display a pop-up window.

- From the drop-down menu, select "forgot my username."

- Click on the "next" button.

- Fill up the necessary information in the forms.

- Fill up the captcha code.

- Select "Submit" from the menu.

- Fill out the OTP that was issued to the registered mobile number must.

- Click the "Confirm" button.

You will see your new YONO SBI username on the screen. It will also be sent to your registered number via text message.