Get lakhs of rupees with Rs 5 note, know HOW?

New Delhi: Want to become a millionaire without doing anything? Sounds unbelievable? It is true. If you have a 5 rupees note, you can become a millionaire sitting at home. At this time you have a good chance to earn extra money (Earn Money From Currency). You can earn with just Rs 5 note. For this, you will not have to do any business or job. All you have to do is upload a photo of your note with a click.

There are people in many places including India, who are fond of currency collection. Here is a step-by-step guide about the 5 rupee note of Indian currency, from which you can earn from thousands to lakhs. (Also Read: Good news for outdoor eaters! Calorie counts will be on menu cards)

How should the note be

There are many people who are searching for notes with a particular currency number, year, number ending with particular digits, etc. On the note, there should be the number 786. It means 786 should be written anywhere on the note. Along with this, the sign of the tractor should also be made on the note. If you also have such a note, then you can get 2 lakh rupees in return for it. (Also Read: Twitter to launch tweet edit feature, here's why Indians can't use it)

RBI issues notes

This note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is 'Extremely Rare Notes India'. You can earn thousands in exchange for this one note. At this time there are many such websites where tremendous buying and selling of old notes and coins are being done. If your old notes and coins are according to the prescribed conditions, then you can get very good money for them.

Where to sell?

You can earn up to Rs 2 lakh for this 5 rupee tractor note. For this, many companies like ShopClues and Marudhar Arts are offering good prices for this type of note. Apart from this, on coinbazzar.com, money is available manifold in exchange for old notes. These are the websites where you can sell the note and have a chance to earn a good price.

Registration process

You have to go to the website of the companies and upload the photo of your note and put a price on it. Here you have to register yourself as a seller. After this, the photo of both sides of the note will have to be uploaded. After this, whoever is fond of buying such a note, will contact you.