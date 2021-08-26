हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gold price today

Gold Price Today, 26 August 2021: Gold continues to fall for 2nd day, still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,100 from record highs

Gold futures for October delivery on MCX opened at Rs 47,181 per 10 gram as against yesterday's close of Rs 47,200. At 12:54, the price of gold futures for october delivery was at Rs 47,138 per 10 grams on MCX.

Gold Price Today, 26 August 2021: Gold continues to fall for 2nd day, still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,100 from record highs

New Delhi: Gold prices continues to register decline for the second day, with prices hovering around Rs 47,100 level on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). 

Gold futures for October delivery on MCX opened at Rs 47,181 per 10 gram as against yesterday's close of Rs 47,200. At 12:54, the price of gold futures for october delivery was at Rs 47,138 per 10 grams on MCX.

Gold range per 10 grams for MCX October Futures (August 16-20)

Monday: Rs 47,225
Tuesday: Rs 47,280 
Wednesday: Rs 47,132 
Thursday: Rs 47,169 
Friday: Rs 47,158 

Gold still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,100 from record highs

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined by 25 percent. At late morning trade, gold was at the level of Rs 47,138 per 10 grams on MCX, which is still cheaper by Rs 9,053.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Gold price todayGoldGold priceGold pricesGold futuresMCX
Next
Story

Big news for bank employees! Family pension hiked upto Rs 35,000, NPS corpus enhanced to 14%: Details here

Must Watch

PT1M6S

Viral Video: Flying Mexican Navy helicopter crashes on sight