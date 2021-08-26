Gold Price Today, 26 August 2021: Gold continues to fall for 2nd day, still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,100 from record highs

New Delhi: Gold prices continues to register decline for the second day, with prices hovering around Rs 47,100 level on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

Gold futures for October delivery on MCX opened at Rs 47,181 per 10 gram as against yesterday's close of Rs 47,200. At 12:54, the price of gold futures for october delivery was at Rs 47,138 per 10 grams on MCX.

Gold range per 10 grams for MCX October Futures (August 16-20)

Monday: Rs 47,225

Tuesday: Rs 47,280

Wednesday: Rs 47,132

Thursday: Rs 47,169

Friday: Rs 47,158

Gold still cheaper by nearly Rs 9,100 from record highs

Last year, due to the Corona crisis, people had invested heavily in gold. In August 2020, the price of 10 grams of gold on MCX reached the highest level of Rs 56191. Last year, gold gave a return of 43%. If compared to the highest level, gold has declined by 25 percent. At late morning trade, gold was at the level of Rs 47,138 per 10 grams on MCX, which is still cheaper by Rs 9,053.

