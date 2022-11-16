Good news for ICICI Bank customers! FD rates hiked by 30 bps, new rates effective from today 16 November 2022

New Delhi: In what could be a good news yet again for ICICI bank fixed deposit customers, the private sector lender has increased the FD interest rates. ICICI Bank has hiked the FD interest rates on select tenors for amounts below Rs 2 crore by up to 30 basis points. According to the latest notification by the private sector lender, the interest has been increased for FDs worth Rs 2 crore or less from today.

ICICI Bank's new FD rates are effective from November 16. Here are the revised interest rates on fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore.

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 16, 2022 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. November 16 , 2022 Single deposit of less than ₹ 20.0 million Single deposit of ₹ 20.0 mn & above but less than 50.0 mn General **Senior Citizen General **Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.75% 3.75% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.75% 3.75% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 4.75% 4.75% 46 days to 60 days 3.75% 4.25% 5.00% 5.00% 61 days to 90 days 4.25% 4.75% 5.25% 5.25% 91 days to 120 days 4.50% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 121 days to 150 days 4.50% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 151 days to 184 days 4.50% 5.00% 5.50% 5.50% 185 days to 210 days 5.25% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 211 days to 270 days 5.25% 5.75% 5.75% 5.75% 271 days to 289 days 5.25% 5.75% 6.00% 6.00% 290 days to less than 1 year 5.50% 6.00% 6.00% 6.00% 1 year to 389 days 6.10% 6.60% 6.75% 6.75% 390 days to < 15 months 6.10% 6.60% 6.75% 6.75% 15 months to < 18 months 6.40% 6.90% 6.75% 6.75% 18 months to 2 years 6.40% 6.90% 6.75% 6.75% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 6.50% 7.00% 6.75% 6.75% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 6.60% 7.10% 6.50% 6.50% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.50% #7.10% 6.50% 6.50% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 6.60% 7.10% NA NA

The Minimum amount to open an ICICI Bank FD is Rs 10,000. These revised Fixed Deposit interest rates will be applicable for new ICICI Bank Fixed Deposits and renewal of existing Fixed Deposit. One customer can avail a maximum tax deduction of Rs 1,50,000 from taxable income through an ICICI Bank FD. ICICI Bank staff (including retired staff) will get an additional 1% rate of interest on domestic deposits below Rs 2 crore.