New Delhi: The Central government is currently working on a single-window portal for benefit of pensioners and superannuated elder citizens, Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced on Tuesday, April 12.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Meeting of Standing Committee of Voluntary Agencies (SCOVA) for Review and Rationalisation of Pension Rules i.E., (CCS) (Pension) Rules, 2021, Singh said that the portal will enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations and will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for prompt response.

Singh, who is the Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, pointed out that the objective of a common pension portal is to create a single window digital mechanism for pensioners to raise their grievances and get the same resolved without approaching different authorities in person.

He also noted that all ministries responsible to process, sanction or disburse pension dues are interlinked to this system and grievances are forwarded after assessment to the concerned ministry or department for resolution.

According to a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, pensioners and nodal officer can view the status of the grievance online till disposal in the system.

Meanwhile, Singh said, “We need to emphasise making good use of the knowledge, experience and efforts of the retired employees which can help in value addition to the Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare.”

The minister also shared an update about the doorstep service for submission of digital life certificate (DLC) through postman. He said that since the launch of the service in November 2020, more than 3,08,625 life certificates through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have been done.

He also directed the officials to create widespread awareness of the initiatives for the welfare of pensioners through official and social media channels, according to a report by PTI.

- With PTI inputs.

