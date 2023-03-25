Twitter Blue Users Could Soon Hide Blue Ticks From Profiles To Save From Trolling, Mockery

New Delhi: Twitter Blue users will soon have the option to hide their blue checkmarks from their accounts to avoid the shame and mockery by others. According to the reports, Twitter is working on the ability to let the handler control everything related to account verification and identity by adding the option to show or hide your blue checkmark from your profile.

ALSO READ | Intel Co-Founder, Silicon Valley Pioneer Gordon Moore Dies At 94

Twitter earlier announced to wind down its all ‘legacy’ verified programme, meaning removal of all blue ticks from the accounts given on the basis of popular, authentic and eminent basis. Twitter users have to take Blue Subscription to get the blue checkmark on the profile. In India, the cost of Twitter Blue is Rs 650 for web and Rs 900 for iOS/ Android per month. The users will get some additional benefits with the subscription including edit tweets, posting longer videos, early access to new updates, fewer ads, and so on.

Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to hide their blue checkmarks to avoid the shame https://t.co/DjctZ6WwwD pic.twitter.com/of7zCjaekF — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) March 24, 2023

As anyone can purchase the blue tick and show it on the profile, it has lost the charm what it earlier held. It became the symbol of status and elite membership, available for special people.

According to reports, the feature may help if a tweet from a Twitter Blue user goes viral and he or she gets bombarded with comments filled with hatred. It may also help those who don’t want to advertise that they paid for the Blue check mark. However, it is hard to predict if hiding the Blue checkmark will actually protect users as people can still search for tweets from verified users.