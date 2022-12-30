Good news for state employees! THIS govt announces DA hike by 4% to its staff - Details Inside

New Delhi: The Odisha government has given New Year 2023 gift to its employees. It announced on Friday to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% for the state employees. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik approved the hike in DA and TI for the government employees. According to the notifications, the hike in DA will be effective retrospectively from July 1, 2022.

The hike in DA from the existing 34% to 38% on the Basic Pay with effect from July 07, 2022 will favour government employees, covered under the ORSP rules, 2017.

The DA will also be given to the State government employees who were in service on July 1, 2022 but have ceased to be in service at the time of sanction of DA as per the revised scale of pay.

Tripura announces 12% hike in DA

Tripura government has announced a 12 percent hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for its employees and pensioners with effect from December 1. With this revision, the total DA hike announced by the current BJP-led government that came to power in 2018 has gone up to 20 percent from 8 percent.

This revision in DA allowances would benefit a total of 104,600 regular employees and 80,800 pensioners across the state, the statement added. The DA and remuneration hike will put an additional Rs 120 crore (Rs 1,440 crore) annually into the hands of the employees and pensioners.