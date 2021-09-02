Got a 786 series Indian currency note? Get Rs 3 lakh on selling it

New Delhi: An Indian currency note with 786 series lying idle in your collection box or your wallet could pave the way for you to earn thousands of bucks just from the comfort of your home.

For that you will just need to ensure that the said currency note issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) matches certain criteria. You could earn Rs 3 lakh by selling it online. For selling notes and currency of collection you can visit websites that deal with them with a very high premium. (Also read: THIS 2 rupee coin will earn lakhs for you)

The 786 series note could be of any denomination like Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 or Rs 100 notes. What matters is that the number "786" should be printed on it. This particular 786 series Indian currency note can be sold on eBay. (Also read: Got 1 rupee Indian coin? Here's how it will make you a crorepati)

How to sell old notes on eBay.com

Log on to the www.ebay.com

Register yourself as a seller on eBay.

Take a clear picture of your note you want to sell.

Upload on eBay.

The company will feature your advertisement.

Interested people, who want to buy old notes and coins will contact you upon the releasing of the advertisement.

You can the negotiate and fix your deal.

Meanwhile, in August this year, the Reserve Bank of India issued caution messgae regarding the online selling and buying of old notes and coins.

"It has come to the notice of Reserve Bank of India that certain elements are fraudulently using the name/ logo of Reserve Bank of India, and seeking charges/ commission/ tax from public, in transactions related to buying and selling of old banknotes and coins through various online/ offline platforms," an RBI statement said.

The Reserve Bank of India has further clarified that it does not deal in such matters and never seeks charges/ commissions of any sort. The RBI has also not authorised any institution/ firm/ person etc. to collect charges/ commission on its behalf in such transactions, said the Central Bank.

Live TV

#mute