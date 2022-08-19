New Delhi: There is good news for government workers. The government has altered the probation period rules. Employees will now receive their entire salary under the new rule. Actually, the Madhya Pradesh government has made a significant decision for the employees. The Shivraj government of Madhya Pradesh has changed the rules regarding probation periods when it comes to paying employees. As a result of this, newly appointed employees will now receive their full salary.

Following this decision, state employees will now be paid in full from the date they were appointed. Over 5,000 employees have been appointed in MP over the last three years, but they have not been paid in full, and the new rules will provide them with 100% pay. However, the probation period was extended earlier in 2019 by the then-Madhya Pradesh government of Kamal Nath. According to which, in the first year, employees will receive a stipend of 70% (of the minimum payscale), which will increase to 80% in the second year, 90% in the third year, and full salary in the fourth year of service. Read More: 50% of companies planning job cuts amid economic downturn: Report

A probation period is a set period of time after which an employee receives his full salary. For example, if an employee's probation period is two years, he will begin receiving salary as soon as he is hired, but he will not receive his full salary until his probation period is completed. That is, after two years, the government will pay the employee his full salary. This government decision will greatly benefit employees. Read More: Gratuity Scheme to Private and Contract workers of Public Sector, here is what government said

If an employee's salary is Rs 40,000 and his probation period is four years, he will receive Rs 28,000 in the first year, Rs 32,000 in the second year, Rs 36,000 in the third year, and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year. Will obtain That is, a large sum will now be deposited in the employees' accounts.