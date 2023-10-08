GST Amnesty Scheme: Big Relief Announced For Taxpayers At 52nd GST Council Meet - Check Here

New Delhi: The GST Council announced an amnesty plan on Saturday, allowing taxpayers to appeal demand orders issued by tax inspectors up to March 2023 until January 31, 2024. In accordance with GST rules, an assessee has three months from the tax officer's issuance of an assessment order to file an appeal against it.

The deadline can be extended by one more month. In its meeting on Saturday, the 52nd GST Council extended the deadline for GST-registered enterprises to file appeals with an increased pre-deposit of 12.5 percent of the tax demand, up from the current 10 percent. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Check Top Deals On Apple iPhones)

After the Council meeting, Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra gave a press conference and stated that the council has suggested granting taxpayers a period of time until January 31, 2024, with an increased pre-deposit, to file appeals for all orders made up until March 31, 2023. (Also Read: Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Moto G32's Price SLASHED; Now Get It Under Rs 10,000)

The Electronic Cash Ledger should be debited by at least 20 percent, or 2.5 percent of the tax under dispute, of the pre-deposit of 12.5 percent of the tax in dispute.

"This will facilitate a large number of taxpayers, who could not file an appeal in the past within the specified time period," a government release stated.



The GST Council updated the GST laws to clarify that property that is temporarily attached will be released when a year has passed, which is another effort to facilitate trade.



According to the GST statute, tax authorities have the authority to temporarily seize the assets of GST-registered firms, including their bank accounts.

Now that the council has made it clear, the validity of such an attachment is for a year.