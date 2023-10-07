New Delhi: The Big Billion Days sale from Flipkart will start soon, and the e-commerce site has already announced a number of offers in advance. You may get a number of Motorola phones at discounted pricing. Numerous phones, ranging from the Motorola Edge 40 Neo to the Motorola G32, have already experienced significant price reductions.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023

On October 8, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will begin. But on October 7, at midnight, the deal will start a day earlier for members. (Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Live For These Members: Check Top Deals On Smartphones Under Rs 20,000)

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Offers On Moto G32

Regarding the Motorola G32 in particular, the phone is offered at a discount of 47 percent on Flipkart. The good news is by utilizing specific bank deals, you can reduce the phone's cost even further.

The Motorola G32, 8 GB+128 GB storage model, is priced at Rs 18,999 at launch. However, as part of the bargain, it is available for Rs Rs 9,999.

Bank Offers

On Flipkart, there is a straight 47 percent discount available. Additionally, holders of specific ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards can receive an instant 10 percent discount up to Rs 1,000.

Launched in August 2022, the Motorola G32 was the brand's sixth phone in the G series. Moto had previously released the Moto G82 5G, G71 5G, G52, G42, and the G22.