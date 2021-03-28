Have you filed your ITR 2021? Here’s what Income Tax Department has to say

Have you filed your Income Tax Return for 2020-21? If you have missed it, then you should file it as soon as possible because Income tax India has sent out an important message asking everyone to file their taxes before March 31. It is a reminder for those who didn’t file income tax yet.

Income Tax India also said that ITR filing post-March 31 will see late fee charges and it has urged the taxpayers to complete the exercise at the earliest to avoid interest fees.

"DO NOT IGNORE THIS! If you haven’t filed your Income Tax Return (ITR) yet, this is your last chance to do so. The last date to file your ITR for AY 2020-2021 is March 31st, 2021," tweeted Income Tax India.

Besides that, a person can file their income tax returns through incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in and taxpayers can also call on 18001030025 in case of any query or if they face problems while filing their return.

Also, from April 1, one’s investment in an EPF account will be fully exempted from the income tax.