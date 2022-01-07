HDFC Bank FD alert! Interest rates on non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit revised –Check out this chart

New Delhi: HDFC Bank has revised the Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates greater than or equal to 5 Crore with effect from 05 January 2021.

Check out the table on Domestic/NRO and NRE Non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit rates

HDFC Bank had revised interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits. According to the HDFC BANK's official website, while some of the new rates are effective from 01 December 2021. Meanwhile, HDFC has revised the fee for the InstaAlert service.

Check out the tables for renewed interest rates.

Domestic / NRO / NRE FIXED DEPOSIT RATE (Fixed Deposit Interest Rate Less Than 5 Crore) Applicable from 1st December, 2021. (Senior Citizen Rates do not apply to NRIs | Minimum tenor for NRE Deposit is 1 Year.)

Tenor Bucket < 2 Crore >=2 Crore to < 5 Crores Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Interest Rate (per annum) **Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) 7 - 14 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00% 15 - 29 days 2.50% 3.00% 2.50% 3.00% 30 - 45 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25% 46 - 60 days 3.00% 3.50% 2.75% 3.25% 61 - 90 days 3.00% 3.50% 3.00% 3.50% 91 days - 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 3.00% 3.50% 6 mnths 1 days - 9 mnths 4.40% 4.90% 3.50% 4.00% 9 mnths 1 day < 1 Year 4.40% 4.90% 3.65% 4.15% 1 Year 4.90% 5.40% 3.75% 4.25% 1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.00% 5.50% 3.75% 4.25% 2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15% 5.65% 4.40% 4.90% 3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35% 5.85% 4.40% 4.90% 5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50% 6.25%* 4.40% 5.15%*

