HDFC customers, Alert! Bank revises fee for important banking service, check details

New Delhi: India’s largest bank by market capitalisation, HDFC Bank, has changed the charges for one of its most important and used services - InstaAlert messages. On the official website, the bank has informed that customers, who were paying Rs 3 per quarter for InstaAlert SMS service, will now have to pay 20 paise + GST per SMS.

"If you were paying ₹3 per quarter for InstaAlert SMS service, now you will pay only 20 paise + GST per SMS," the HDFC Bank website read on opening. For the unversed, HDFC Bank’s InstaAlert service is an important feature that helps customers track all the important details related to their bank accounts.

As part of the InstaAlert service, customers receive information such as funds left in the bank account, due dates, and insufficient funds alert, among others. HDFC Bank customers also get major banking updates with the InstaAlert service.

Moreover, the alert service via e-mail will remain free of cost, according to the largest private lender in the country. Customers receive all major banking updates on their mobile via SMS and e-mail.

Upon opening the bank account, customers start receiving the bank updates automatically, meaning that they don’t need to do register separately for the service. Moreover, the bank provides customers with an option to personalise the updates.

Besides bank accounts, customers can also receive alerts for credit card and debit card transactions. This helps customers in tracking the transactions and finding any fraudulent activities. Also Read: HDFC Bank FD alert! Interest rates on non-withdrawable Fixed Deposit revised –Check out this chart

Customers can log in to the online banking portal of HDFC Bank to use their net banking ID and password to apply for instant alerts service. From the website, a customer will need to download the alert service form and submit it to the nearest HDFC Bank branch. Also Read: Apple iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11 get massive price cuts: Check latest rates

