National Startup Day gives entrepreneurs hope, will enhance awareness, job creation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, announced that January 16 will be celebrated as National Startup Day, a move that, startup founders say, will give an immense boost to the startup ecosystem. The decision has received a tremendous boost from startup founders, investors, and entrepreneurs alike.

Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder and CEO, Trell, said, "Getting such inspiring news ahead of the budget gives all entrepreneurs hope and a much-needed boost. This initiative will enhance awareness of startup ecosystem and job creation furthermore accelerating support to the country's entrepreneurial community.”

“The government's decisions and message on prioritizing innovation, entrepreneurship, and the startup environment have three important features - entrepreneurship must be free of bureaucratic silos, an institutional structure for innovation must be built, and provide young innovators a platform to grow and flourish,” Agrawal added.

Startups in total raised a whopping $42 billion in 2021, up from $11.5 billion in 2020, signalling strong bullishness of investors on Indian entrepreneurs.

Akshay Chaturvedi, Founder & CEO of Leverage Edu, said, “Startups in India are indeed changing the game. I am happy for, and proud of all my fellow peers who wake up every day and give their blood and sweat to build something from scratch. Women and Men who defy the odds every day to not just put their company on the map but also India as a world leader in 21st-century innovation.“

The latest Orios Venture Partners report suggests that India now has 90 unicorns -- from ShareChat to Cred and from Meesho to upGrad. According to the latest data, India produced 46 unicorns (companies with over $1 billion valuation) in 2021 alone. Also Read: GSK rejects $68 billion Unilever bid for consumer healthcare unit

Amitt Sharma, the Founder and CEO at VDO.AI said, “The Startup Day announcement has given hope to many new-age businesses to ensure success and security of startups through various government schemes and solutions. Adtech startups are benefitting immensely from the government’s pool of solutions like building a strong ecosystem, transforming India, financial support, government tender, networking opportunities, income tax benefits, among others.” Also Read: Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today, January 16: Check steps to get free rewards

