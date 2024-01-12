Amazon Republic Day Sale: iPhone 13 To Get Massive Price Drop; Check Discount Amount Here

New Delhi: As the new year kicks in, online retailers are offering significant discounts on smartphones and other gadgets. In a treat for tech enthusiasts, Amazon has officially announced its Great Republic Day Sale. This is the first sale of 2024 by the platform. It starts on January 13.

The sale, set to run until January 17, will feature some fantastic deals, with a spotlight on the coveted iPhone 13. (Also Read: 11 Big Companies That Have Fired Employees In Latest Lay-Off Spree)

Apple iPhone 13: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Details

As part of the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, the iPhone 13 is set to undergo a massive price drop, making it available for under Rs 50,000. The sale kicks off at 12 PM on January 13, but Amazon Prime customers can enjoy early access to discounts starting midnight on the same day. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Available At Rs 68,999 On Flipkart: Check How Deal Works)

Apple iPhone 13: Discount Details

During the sale, the iPhone 13 will be listed at an attractive Rs 49,999. To make the deal even more appealing, buyers using SBI Bank credit cards or opting for EMI transactions can benefit from an additional Rs 1,000 discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs 48,999.

Apple iPhone 13: Exchange Offer

Amazon is also offering a generous exchange value of up to Rs 22,500 for the return of an older handset.

Apple iPhone 13: Final Price During Sale

The iPhone 13 price lowered to Rs 48,999 after availing of the bank offers and other discounts excluding the exchange offer. If you avail of the benefit of an exchange offer, you have to pay Rs 26,499.

Apple iPhone 13: Current Price

For reference, the iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 53,000 for the 128GB version on both Amazon and Flipkart. This upcoming sale presents a significant opportunity for savings on this popular iPhone model.

Apple iPhone 13: Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Offers On Other iPhone Variants

In addition to the iPhone 13, enthusiasts can anticipate price cuts on other iPhone variants, including the upcoming iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and even the highly anticipated iPhone 15 series.