How to apply for passport for newborn babies in India --Check the complete process here

New Delhi: A passport is not only the most necessary document for your international travel, but it also serves as important identification and address verification. Indian government allows every citizen to apply for passports. Even infants or newborn babies can allow for passports and must possess one if they are looking to make international trip.

The procedure to apply for passport for an infant or newborn is a little different than that of adult. Parents or guardians play a very important role in terms of documentation for the application of passport for newborn babies in India.

Parents or guardian can apply for the passport for newborn babies in India. A declaration affirming the particulars has to be furnished in the application about the minor as per Annexure D.

Here is the step by step guide to apply for passport for newborn babies in India

- Register yourself on the Passport Seva Online Portal

- Login to the Passport Seva Online Portal using your registered Login Id

- Click "Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport" link

- Fill in the required details in the form and submit

- Click the "Pay and Schedule Appointment" link on the "View Saved/Submitted Applications" screen

- This will let you schedule an appointment

- Make Online Payment (This has been made mandatory for booking appointments at all PSK/POPSK/PO)

- Click "Print Application Receipt" link and take print out of the application receipt containing Application Reference Number (ARN)/Appointment Number

- Visit the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK)/Regional Passport Office (RPO) which you have selected for your appointment

Carry the original documents on the day of your appointment at the Passport Seva Kendra. Also remember that in case of minor applicants (below 4 years of age), you will have to carry the recent passport size photograph (4.5 X 3.5 cm) with white background. Unlike for adults, picture for minor applicants are not clicked at the Passport Seva Kendra.

For minor applicants, documents can be attested by parents. The minor applicant is eligible for Non-ECR till he/she attains the age of 18 years.

For minor applicants, present address proof document in the name of either sets of parents can be submitted. Parents should carry original and self-attested copies of their passport to Passport Seva Kendra (PSK), in case they possess passport.