How to Apply for Tatkal Passport? Step-by-step Guide to Get in 3 Days, Fee, Documents Needed, Other Details

New Delhi: You need to travel shortly for business, but you don't have a passport. So, don't worry. Your situation has been saved by Passport Seva's Tatkal passport programme. Obtaining a passport requires extensive paperwork and time-consuming police verification. However, with the tatkal arrangement, one can easily and swiftly receive their passport.

The tatkal passport programme is for people who require a passport in a hurry for a variety of reasons, such as travel abroad or as a formal form of identity. One must pay an additional amount of Rs 2000 as an imposed charge because the service is tatkal.

In addition, unlike the process for standard passports, police verification for tatkal passports occurs after the passport is issued.

Step-by-step guide to apply for Tatkaal Passport:

- Visit the official website i.e www.passportindia.gov.in

- Register on the department's website

- Choose tatkal options.

- Download the application form from the website

- Fill out the required details.

- Submit the application form.

- Finish the payment process and Print off the receipt of payment.

- Schedule an appointment at the nearby Passport Service Kendra.