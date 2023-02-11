How to Apply for Tatkal Passport? Step-by-step Guide to Get in 3 Days, Fee, Documents Needed, Other Details
In addition, unlike the process for standard passports, police verification for tatkal passports occurs after the passport is issued.
- MEA has devised mechanisms for a quick passport.
- Tatkal passports are delivered in 1-3 days.
- Visit the official website of Passport Seva and apply for Tatkal Passport.
New Delhi: You need to travel shortly for business, but you don't have a passport. So, don't worry. Your situation has been saved by Passport Seva's Tatkal passport programme. Obtaining a passport requires extensive paperwork and time-consuming police verification. However, with the tatkal arrangement, one can easily and swiftly receive their passport.
The tatkal passport programme is for people who require a passport in a hurry for a variety of reasons, such as travel abroad or as a formal form of identity. One must pay an additional amount of Rs 2000 as an imposed charge because the service is tatkal. (Also Read: Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana: How to get Rs 50 Lakh Return by Investing Rs 300 Per Day- Check Calculator Here)
Step-by-step guide to apply for Tatkaal Passport:
- Visit the official website i.e www.passportindia.gov.in
- Register on the department's website
- Choose tatkal options.
- Download the application form from the website
- Fill out the required details.
- Submit the application form.
- Finish the payment process and Print off the receipt of payment.
- Schedule an appointment at the nearby Passport Service Kendra.
