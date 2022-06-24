New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) provides the voters an online and seamless facility to check their name in the voters list. Details such as first name, last name, assembly constituency, gender, etc. are required to perform the search. Alternatively, you can also use your EPIC number to perform the search.

Election Commission of India updates its voter's list on a regular basis. On several occassions people change their address, move to other constituencies, due to which the ECI has to keep updating the voters list periodically. Hence, if you are an aware voters, you might want to check your name on the ECI website at occassional intervals.

Here is how to check your name in updated voter list of the Election Commission of India



- Visit the official website of the National Voters’ Service Portal (https://www.nvsp.in/).



- There are two options available on the website: (a) Search by Details and (b) Search by EPIC No.

- If you want to search by EPIC number, you will be required to fill in your EPIC No, State and Code. After which you will have to punch the captcha code and then you can find your name.

- If you want to Search by Details, you will have to fill up a simple form that includes your personal details and the area of your polling

- Personal details include your Name, your father's/husband's name, your Date of birth and your gender. Polling details include your state, district and your Assembly Constituency. After filling all the details, you will have to punch the captcha code and then you can find your name.



You can also avail the following features using Election Commission web-site



Search your name in National Electoral Roll by entering basic details.

Locate polling station on map.

Print voter information slip.

Apply for Enrolment, Modification, Deletion and change of address in electoral roll

Know Booth Level Officer(BLO), Electoral Roll Officer(ERO)

Know District Election Officials and officials in Chief Election Office