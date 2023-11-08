trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2685610
NewsBusinessPersonal Finance
UTTAR PRADESH

How Uttar Pradesh Businessman Was Duped Of Rs 28 Lakh By This Woman Scammer

According to the police, it all began with Ramesh getting a friend request from a woman in the name of Jasmine Smith in January.

|Last Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 10:19 AM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

How Uttar Pradesh Businessman Was Duped Of Rs 28 Lakh By This Woman Scammer

Lucknow: A businessman from Basti district in Uttar Pradesh was allegedly duped of Rs 28 lakh by scammers posing as UK citizens, on the pretext of shipping valuable ornaments to him.

Ramesh Chandra Singh lodged an FIR with the police in connection with the case on Tuesday, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Cyber Cell, Triveni Singh.

The scamsters first posed as dealers of precious stones, then as custom officials to clear consignment and then asked Ramesh to pay for security money.

It was only after Ramesh had paid Rs 28 lakh that he realized that he had been scammed.

According to the police, it all began with Ramesh getting a friend request from a woman in the name of Jasmine Smith in January.

“She introduced herself as a UK citizen and told me that she was visiting India and will meet me,” Ramesh said.

On May 5, he got a call from another person who claimed to be a custom officer in Mumbai.

“He told me over phone that some ornaments were shipped by Jasmine Smith and in order to take them he will have to pay Rs 38,500 for clearance. Thereafter, six other 'officials' extracted a total of Rs 28 lakh on similar pretext,” the victim added.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Who is Dr Michelle Harrison?
DNA Video
DNA: Delhi government's 'Suprise Test' on pollution
DNA Video
DNA: What did the Supreme Court say on pollution?
DNA Video
Delhi Air Pollution: Will we win the war against pollution with 'Jugaad'?
DNA Video
Israel Hamas War: How much did Hamas lose in one month?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Will Hezbollah fight Hamas's war with Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Real Time 'Pollution Report' of Delhi-NCR
DNA Video
DNA: Positive initiative of 'Kan ji Chaiwala' to save environment
DNA Video
Elvish Yadav FIR News: 'Cobra incident' of famous YouTuber!
dancing on my wheels
Unique story of mother-daughter struggle