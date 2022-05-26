ICICI Bank changes interest rates on fixed deposits, check new FD rates

New Delhi: ICICI Bank has revised the interest rates the lender offers on fixed deposits (FD) investments. The private sector lender has revised the interest rates on fixed deposits worth Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore. The bank has increased the interest rates by varying percentages depending on the term of the FDs. With the latest revision in the fixed deposit rates, ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 3% to 5.25% on FDs with term periods ranging from seven days to 10 years.

ICICI Bank is offering a 3% interest rate on FDs with a term period of seven to thirty days while on FDs with a maturity period of 30 days to 60 days, the lender is providing returns at a 3.25% rate. The bank has made the announcement about the recent changes in the interest rate on May 26, 2022.

Investors can now get an interest rate of 3.40% on FDs maturing in 61 to 90 days. Also, the bank is offering a 4.25% interest rate on FDs with a term period of 91 days to 184 days. Further, one can get returns at a 4.50% rate on deposits with a term period of 185 days to 270 days.

Here are the latest interest rates offered by ICICI Bank on FD deposits:

- FDs maturing in between 271 days to less than a year will now provide returns at a 4.70% rate.

- Investors will get returns at 4.95% on deposits with a term period of one year to less than 15 months.

- The interest rate on FDs with a maturity period of 15 months to two years now stands at 5%. Also Read: Twitter's former CEO Jack Dorsey quits from company's board of directors, know why

- Last but not least, investors can get returns at 5.25% on FDs with a maturity period of two years and one day to ten years. Also Read: 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees salary to increase from July 1? Read reports on expected DA hike