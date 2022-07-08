New Delhi: Banking in India is becoming more user friendly by the day, as technology has advanced and new payment channels have opened up, allowing clients to move and receive money in seconds. However, despite the authorities' efforts to ensure utmost protection to the client, there has been a concomitant rise in bank frauds throughout the years.

Hackers come up with new ways to commit bank frauds on a daily basis, and the ICICI Bank has written an email to its customers to protect their safety. "We have always ensured your and your loved ones' financial security." In the same line, we'd like to warn you about a new type of fraud that's growing more common," ICICI Bank warned in an email a few days ago.

According to ICICI Bank, scammers are increasingly compromising customers' WhatsApp or Facebook accounts and sending messages to their connections requesting money. "We have received many real requests for funds in these tough times, so a request from a known acquaintance does not feel out of the norm." The contact then transfers the required amounts, without calling and confirming with the claimed individual about their need for funds, because the request came from a known source,' it said in the email.

Customers were also cautioned by ICICI Bank in these instances. "In such instances, be cautious and always confirm." "If your WhatsApp or Facebook accounts are hacked in any way, please notify the authorities," it wrote.

In another email, ICICI Bank gave a slew of safety tips for avoiding ATM or debit card fraud. Examine them out: