ICICI Bank Hikes Fixed Deposit Rates: Check Latest FD Interest Rates 2023 For General Public, Senior Citizen

New Delhi: Private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised the Fixed Deposit (FD) rates under Rs 2 crore, offering up to 7.10 percent interest rate for general public and 7.65 percent for senior citizens,

The new FD rates are applicable from October 16 for single deposit of less than Rs 2 Crores and from October 18 For FD Interest rates on Domestic, NRO & NRE deposits of Rs 2 Crores & above but less than Rs 5 Crores.

Maturity Period Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. October 16 , 2023 Interest rates (per cent per annum) w.e.f. October 18 , 2023 Single deposit of less than ₹ 2 Crores Single deposit of ₹ 2 Crores & above but less than ₹5 Crores General **Senior Citizen General **Senior Citizen 7 days to 14 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50% 4.75% 4.75% 30 days to 45 days 3.50% 4.00% 5.50% 5.50% 46 days to 60 days 4.25% 4.75% 5.75% 5.75% 61 days to 90 days 4.50% 5.00% 6.00% 6.00% 91 days to 120 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 121 days to 150 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 151 days to 184 days 4.75% 5.25% 6.50% 6.50% 185 days to 210 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.65% 6.65% 211 days to 270 days 5.75% 6.25% 6.65% 6.65% 271 days to 289 days 6.00% 6.50% 6.75% 6.75% 290 days to less than 1 year 6.00% 6.50% 6.75% 6.75% 1 year to 389 days 6.70% 7.20% 7.25% 7.25% 390 days to < 15 months 6.70% 7.20% 7.25% 7.25% 15 months to < 18 months 7.10% 7.65% 7.05% 7.05% 18 months to 2 years 7.10% 7.65% 7.05% 7.05% 2 years 1 day to 3 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 3 years 1 day to 5 years 7.00% 7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 5 years 1 day to 10 years 6.90% #7.50% 7.00% 7.00% 5 Years (80C FD) – Max to `1.50 lac 7.00% 7.50% NA NA

Several private and public sector banks have revised their Fixed Deposit interest rates in the last couple of days. In its recent bi-monthly monetary policy announcement, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rates unchanged at 6.5 percent.

The three-day MPC meeting Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, commenced on October 4 and concluded on October 6. Announcing the MPC's decision Das said that the committee has unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 percent.