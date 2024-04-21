ICICI Bank Revises Service Charges For Savings Accounts: Check New Rates And Effective Date

New Delhi: ICICI Bank, one of India's leading financial institutions, has announced upcoming changes to its savings account service charges. Upon revision, there are changes in various banking service charges such as debit card fees, cash transactions, cheque-book issuance charges, and many more.

Effective Date

The revised rates will come into effect from May 1, 2024.

Debit Card Fees For Different Locations

Upon the revision, the leading private sector lender, ICICI Bank, will charge an annual fee of Rs 200 for debit cards used at regular locations. The lender will charge Rs 99 for Gramin locations.

Cheque Books Charges

The first 25 cheques leave annually at no charge. After the use of these cheques, per leaf attracts a charge of Rs 4. One thing one needs to keep in mind is the transaction cap set at Rs 25,000.

Cash Transaction Charges At Home Branch

The first 3 free cash transactions per month at the home branch attract no charge. It means the first three transactions are free of cost. You don't need to pay the amount.

But, once exceeding this limit, customers have to pay Rs 150 per transaction. Moreover, a fee of Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 will apply beyond the free limit of Rs 1 lakh per month or Rs 150.

Cash Transaction Charges At Non-Home Branch

Non-home branch transactions will incur a charge of Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 for amounts exceeding Rs 25,000 per day or Rs 150, whichever is higher. Third-party cash transactions will be subject to a fee of Rs 150 per transaction, with a transaction cap of Rs 25,000.

DD / PO Cancellation / Duplicate / Revalidation Service Charge

Customers will be charged Rs 100 per instance for services related to Demand Draft (DD) or Pay Order (PO) cancellation, duplication, or revalidation.

IMPS Transactions Charges

For Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) transactions, charges will range from Rs 2.50 to Rs 15 per transaction. The levied charges depends on the transaction amount.