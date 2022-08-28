New Delhi: ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co has launched 14 products across the motor, health, and corporate insurance segments. They are in wide range and offers riders, add-ons, and upgrades on existing policies.

“We, at ICICI Lombard, have always been at the forefront of providing millions of customers with simplified and cutting-edge risk solutions that are tailored to their specific needs. Innovation and agility are a part of our organisational DNA and our comprehensive suite of offerings is designed to meet the myriad needs of customers, cutting across demographics of age, geographies, socio economic backgrounds or gender. Am elated to share that we have a product for virtually every segment and fuelled by regulatory reforms, we have accelerated our pace of developing and launching new products. I believe the current era in insurance industry is an exciting period to usher in innovation and reimagine possibilities. With 14 new products and upgrades on the anvil, has further cemented ICICI Lombard as a pre-eminent and comprehensive risk insurer of the nation." Said ICICI Lombard’s product portfolio, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director.

The following are some products offerings by the ICICI Lombard:-

Health AdvantEdge

This is for health purpose. It covers pre-hospitalisation and post-hospitalisation expenses, both in India and abroad. It includes e-consultations, air ambulance, and emergency assistance services.

Motor Floater Insurance

Customers will have a single policy, a single premium, and a single renewal date for all motor policies.

Pay-How-you-Use plan

This is an add on plan to a motor insurance plans. Here, the premium is dependent on a driving behaviour of the insurer. Hence, a customer with a good driving behaviour can avail discounts over the base premium of the policy.

Voyager Travel Insurance

This policy covers expenses for self-driven hoilday, cruise, etc. to accommodate changing lifestyle and preferences of travellers.