IDBI Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: IDBI bank has revised interest rates on its fixed deposit effective from August 16, 2021 on term deposits across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years for deposits less than Rs 2 crore.

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its IDBI Bank Fixed Deposit. (Also read:Canara Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here)

Maturity Slab Interest Rate (% p.a.) Retail Term Deposits (< 2 Cr) General customers Sr. Citizen 0-6 Days NA NA 07-14 days 2.70 3.20 15-30 days 2.70 3.20 31-45 days 2.80 3.30 46- 60 days 3.00 3.50 61-90 days 3.00 3.50 91-6 months 3.50 4.00 6 months 1 day to 270 days 4.30 4.80 271 days upto< 1 year 4.30 4.80 1 year 5.05 5.55 > 1 year - 2 years 5.15 5.65 >2 years to < 3 years 5.20 5.70 3 years to to < 5years 5.40 5.90 5 years 5.25 5.75 > 5 years - 7 years 5.25 5.75 >7 years - 10 years 5.25 5.75 >10 years - 20 years* 4.80 5.30

(Source:https://idbibank.in)

IDBI Bank offers following rate of interest for Tax Saving FD

Tenor: 5 years

Rate of interest for General customers: 5.25 percent

Rate of interest for Senior Citizen: 5.75 percent

"The Bank pays interest on deposits as per various deposit schemes. Interest Rates are revised from time to time and made known to public. Revised interest rates are applicable only to the renewals and fresh deposits while existing deposit continue to get interest at the contracted rate

Live TV

#mute