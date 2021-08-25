हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IDBI Bank

IDBI Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its IDBI Bank Fixed Deposit effective from August 16.  

IDBI Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here

New Delhi: IDBI bank has revised interest rates on its fixed deposit effective from August 16, 2021 on term deposits across maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years for deposits less than Rs 2 crore. 

Here are the new/revised interest rates on its IDBI Bank Fixed Deposit. (Also read:Canara Bank revises FD interest rates - Check new fixed deposit rates here)

 

Maturity Slab Interest Rate (% p.a.)
Retail Term Deposits (< 2 Cr)
General customers Sr. Citizen
0-6 Days NA NA
07-14 days 2.70 3.20
15-30 days 2.70 3.20
31-45 days 2.80 3.30
46- 60 days 3.00 3.50
61-90 days 3.00 3.50
91-6 months 3.50 4.00
6 months 1 day to 270 days 4.30 4.80
271 days upto< 1 year 4.30 4.80
1 year 5.05 5.55
> 1 year - 2 years 5.15 5.65
>2 years to < 3 years 5.20 5.70
3 years to to < 5years 5.40 5.90
5 years 5.25 5.75
> 5 years - 7 years 5.25 5.75
>7 years - 10 years 5.25 5.75
>10 years - 20 years* 4.80 5.30

(Source:https://idbibank.in)

 

IDBI Bank offers following rate of interest for Tax Saving FD

Tenor: 5 years

Rate of interest for General customers: 5.25 percent

Rate of interest for  Senior Citizen: 5.75 percent

 

"The Bank pays interest on deposits as per various deposit schemes. Interest Rates are revised from time to time and made known to public. Revised interest rates are applicable only to the renewals and fresh deposits while existing deposit continue to get interest at the contracted rate

 

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IDBI BankFDFixed Deposit
Next
Story

SBI Education Loan: Check how to apply, documents required and more

Must Watch

PT6M47S

Bollywood Breaking: Salman's Afghan heroine Warina Hussain speaks about Afghanistan crisis