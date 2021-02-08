हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Railways

Indian Railways offering upto Rs 2,000 cashback on shopping via i-Mudra app: Know how to avail benefits

The ITCTC iMudra app offers wallet on the go. ITCTC iMudra digital comes with a virtual and physical card for purchasing online or offline goods. The Digital Card is like your Physical Card and can be used in the same way as a physical card (make payments, shop online etc) except that you cannot have the touch and feel of a physical card.

New Delhi: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the ticketing arm of Indian Railways, has brought back its special cashback offer for the customers. IRCTC's i-Mudra app users will get cashback upto Rs 2,000 for shopping upto Rs 5,000. The offer is valid till February 28, 2021. The offer is applicable is applicable only on iMudra Visa/Rupay card transactions.

"CASHBACK DAYS ARE BACK! Add money in your IRCTC iMudra wallet and spend above Rs.5000 to get cashback upto Rs.2000. Offer valid till 28th Feb. REGISTER NOW!," iMudra tweeted.

Among other facilities, you can send or recieve money using iMudra app. You can use your iMudra VISA card to make purchases only on Indian websites in Indian currency.

ITCTC iMudra app was launched in collaboration with Federal bank. ATM withdrawals are only allowed from Federal bank issued cards. First 2 transactions in a month on Federal Bank ATMs are free. Any subsequent transaction will be charged at a flat rate of Rs 23.6. Any transaction on a non-Federal Bank would be charged at a flat rate of Rs 23.6.

